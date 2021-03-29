State Libertarians elect new officers

The Libertarian Party of Indiana on Saturday elected its new slate of officers – including Evan McMahon as chairman.

He will replace Timothy Maguire who had served as the chair of the Libertarian Party of Indiana for the past four years. Maguire had announced in 2020 that he would not seek a third term.

McMahon had recently been serving as the state party's development director tasked with growing the party membership and assisting with the creation and implantation of the party's 10 Year Strategic Plan. McMahon previously was executive director of the Libertarian National Campaign Committee, at-large representative on the national party board, and campaign manager for numerous campaigns including Rupert Boneham's 2012 campaign for Governor of Indiana.

McMahon said that his focus will be on building party infrastructure, recruiting candidates, and supporting local county parties.

About 160 Libertarians met in a hybrid convention – with some people in person and others joining virtually.

Lucy Brenton, of Hardinsburg, was elected to replace Erin Pyle who had served as the vice chair of the state party for the past two years. Pyle did not seek a second term.

Brenton was the party's 2016 and 2018 candidate for U.S. Senator.

Michael Schultheiss was re-elected as Treasurer and Alyssa Salgado was re-elected as Secretary.