Teen ID'd in Friday shooting
The Journal Gazette
A man who was shot near Vance Avenue and Reed Road and found in the 4600 block of Willard Drive Friday night has been identified by the Allen County coroner's office.
John A. Peterson, 19, of Fort Wayne, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner's office ruled after an autopsy.
The coroner ruled Peterson's death the ninth homicide this year in Allen County.
