Indiana: 730 new cases, 5 more deaths reported Monday

Health officials said today that 730 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and five additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 12,622 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 684,733 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,250,411 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,247,141 Sunday. A total of 8,854,590 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 30 years old and older, along with teachers, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.

The health department said 2,696,073 doses have been administered since late December, including 1,607,932 first doses and 1,088,141 Hoosiers who are fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.