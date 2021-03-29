The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, March 29, 2021

    Reckeweg Road sewer-line work extended

    The Journal Gazette

    Sewer-line work on a portion of Reckeweg Road between West Jefferson Boulevard and Illinois Road has been extended until Wednesday, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    A detour has been established using West Jefferson and Illinois, the city's traffic engineering department said in a statement.

    For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.

     

