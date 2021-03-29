Water-main repair to close section of Spring Street

Repairs to a water-main leak under the Spring Street bridge will close a section of Spring Street on Tuesday, the city of Fort Wayne has announced.

A detour will use Hillegas Road, West State Boulevard and Tyler Avenue, the city said in a statement. It said Bass Road and Spring Street between Tyler and Hillegas roads will only be open to traffic for residents who live and work in the area.

Repairs are expected to last the entire day, the statement said.