Smoke detector alerts residents to fire

Four residents escaped a fire in their home after being alerted from a smoke detector Sunday night.

Two adults and two children were able to evacuate the home, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement. Three pets also survived.

The department was called to the two-story home at 1132 Third St. about 11:15 p.m., the statement said. It said firefighters extinguished the fire, which had spread from an outside wall to the second-floor attic space.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.