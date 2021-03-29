The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, March 29, 2021 9:19 am

    Smoke detector alerts residents to fire

    The Journal Gazette

    Four residents escaped a fire in their home after being alerted from a smoke detector Sunday night.

    Two adults and two children were able to evacuate the home, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement. Three pets also survived.

    The department was called to the two-story home at 1132 Third St. about 11:15 p.m., the statement said. It said firefighters extinguished the fire, which had spread from an outside wall to the second-floor attic space.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

     

