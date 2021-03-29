Indiana opens vaccinations to residents ages 30 and older

The Indiana Department of Health has opened eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to Hoosiers ages 30 and older beginning today.

The expansion will now make an additional 840,000 Hoosiers eligible for the vaccine, the state health department said in a statement.

Beginning Wednesday, vaccine availability will be open to Hoosiers ages 16 and older, the statement said.

Appointments for the vaccine will be during the next several weeks as expected vaccine deliveries become available. Residents wanting an earlier vaccination are encouraged to look at available appointments in surrounding counties.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov and select a location from one of nearly 530 clinics around the state. Those who do not have a computer or cell phone or those who need assistance scheduling an appointment can call 211 or contact one of Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging or AARP. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.

Vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Meijer and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at https://ourshot.in.gov but are scheduled through those retailers' platforms, not through the state centralized system.