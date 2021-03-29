Traffic Alert : Spring Street Water Repair

The following was released on Sunday, March 28, 2021:

City Utilities' crews will repair a water main leak under the Spring Street Bridge this week, and the work will require the street to close. The closure will occur early Tuesday morning, March 30, 2021. A detour will use Hillegas Road, West State Boulevard and Tyler Avenue during the closure.

Bass Road & Spring, between Tyler and Hillegas will only be open to local traffic (those that live/work in the area) during the closure.

At this time, crews expect the closure to last at least the entire day, Tuesday.