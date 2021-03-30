Spring Street remains closed during water-main leak

Workers with City Utilities will continue to repair the water main leak on Spring Street tonight and into Wednesday, the city of Fort Wayne said this evening.

Once the pipe repair is complete, a contractor will come in to fill the hole and restore the sidewalk, curb and traffic lanes in a large section of the incline of the Spring Street Bridge., City Utilities said in a statement.

It said road restoration will continue into next week, and Spring will be closed between Tyler Avenue and Leesburg Road, with hopes to complete restoration by April 6. A detour using Hillegas Road, West State Boulevard and Tyler Avenue remains in effect.

Bass Road and Spring Street, between Tyler and Hillegas, is open to local traffic only, the statement said.