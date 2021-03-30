Electrical fire damages east-central home

An electrical fire caused heavy fire, water and smoke damage this morning to a home in east-central Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived at 1112 Eliza St. at 8:45 a.m., crews saw fire blowing out of the first- and second-floor windows, a statement from the department said.

An adult outside the home told firefighters there was a possibility of a victim inside. Crews searched the home and did not find any victims.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than 20 minutes.