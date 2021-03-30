Intermittent shoulder closures scheduled for portion of I-69

Motorists using a portion of Interstate 69 on or after April 1 should expect intermittent shoulder closures while crews work to repair mechanically stabilized earth walls, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.

The work will be under the bridge approaches at three different locations in both directions between:

The West Jefferson Boulevard exit and Covington Road;

Bass and Hillegas roads; and

The Coldwater Road exit and Wallen Road.

Drivers should be aware of trucks entering and leaving the job site, the department said.

Reduced speeds are a possibility. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and use caution.

The work is scheduled to be completed by the end of May.