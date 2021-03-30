Eshbach named Concordia Lutheran football coach

Mike Eshbach has been named the new head football coach at Concordia Lutheran High School, the school has announced.

Eshbach was an assistant coach for freshman and varsity special teams at Concordia from 1995 to 1997, Concordia Lutheran said in a statement. Since then, he has coached at DeKalb, Paoli, New Haven, Bishop Dwenger, Eastside and Wawasee, and was also the head football coach for the Classic City Crush, a men's semipro team in Auburn.

“I decided to pursue the head football coaching position because I always remembered the friendships I made and the great kids I had the opportunity to coach when I was a young coach trying to get my feet wet,” Eshbach said in the statement.

He holds a bachelor's degree from Manchester University, where he also played running back in college, and has a master's degree from Indiana University Fort Wayne.