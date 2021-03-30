The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Tuesday, March 30, 2021 1:08 pm

    FWCS to hold proms this spring

    Ashley Sloboda | The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne Community Schools seniors will get to end their high-school careers with one last dance.

    Prom is set for 7 to 10 p.m. May 15 at each high school, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said today.

    The dance, which was canceled last year, will be open to seniors and their dates, she said.

    Masks will be required.

    asloboda@jg.net

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story