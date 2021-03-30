Tuesday, March 30, 2021 1:08 pm
FWCS to hold proms this spring
Ashley Sloboda | The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne Community Schools seniors will get to end their high-school careers with one last dance.
Prom is set for 7 to 10 p.m. May 15 at each high school, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said today.
The dance, which was canceled last year, will be open to seniors and their dates, she said.
Masks will be required.
