Nearly 80,000 Hoosiers in 30s sign up for vaccination on first day

More than 79,000 Hoosiers ages 30 to 39 signed up for a COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, the first day of eligibility for that age group, the Indiana Department of Health said today.

A total of 2,739,390 doses have been administered in Indiana, the state health department said in a statement. This includes 1,630,152 first doses and 1,109,238 fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The state health department said 757 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 10 additional deaths have been reported.

A total of 12,632 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 685,453 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,253,251 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,250,411 Monday. A total of 8,872,438 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers 30 years old and older, along with teachers, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning Wednesday, vaccination appointments will be open to any Hoosier 16 years old and older. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.