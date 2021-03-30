PFW names Elmhurst alum Maria Marchesano women's basketball coach

Purdue Fort Wayne today named Maria Marchesano, an alumna of Elmhurst High School, as head women's basketball coach.

Marchesano has been the head coach at Mount St. Mary's in Maryland, which won the Northeast Conference regular season and tournament titles this year, earning a berth in the 2021 NCAA tournament. She was named the conference's coach of the year.

"We are very excited about Maria Marchesano joining the Mastodon family," PFW Director of Athletics Kelley Hartley Hutton said in a statement. "Coach Marchesano brings a wealth of experience, is a seasoned coach and mentor to her student-athletes, and has demonstrated the integrity, tremendous work ethic, and enthusiasm vital to lead us in advancing our women's basketball program.

"We looked for a candidate who has ties to the area, Indiana recruiting relationships, and a deep understanding of the Horizon League and we found exactly that in her. Coach Marchesano also understands the needs of our program and the importance of our student-athletes being successful in the classroom and on the court."

In the statement, Marchesano said: "While moves like these are always bittersweet, I couldn't be more excited to come home to Fort Wayne and be a part of the Mastodon tradition. I am super grateful that Kelley and the rest of the administration are entrusting me with the future of the program and I can't wait to get to work."

Marchesano was the associate head coach at Indiana Purdue Indianapolis prior to her four years at Mount St. Mary's. She has also been head coach at Walsh University and at Urbana University, and has been an assistant coach at Manchester University.

She played collegiate basketball at Butler University after graduating from Elmhurst, finishing her career as the second-best three-point shooter in the Bulldogs' program history. Following her collegiate career, she played professionally in Italy.