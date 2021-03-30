The Journal Gazette
 
    Silver Alert issued for missing Gary teen

    The Journal Gazette

    A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Gary teenager.

    Kenedie McNair, 15, was last seen Monday afternoon and she may be in extreme danger, a statement from the Indiana State Police said.

    Kenedie is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue sweat suit and white Adidas tennis shoes.

    State police believe Kenedie is with her father, Carl Banks, 36. He is 6 feet, 1 inches tall, has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 308 pounds. Banks is driving a white GMC Denali with a partial Mississippi plate of JC797.

    Anyone with information about Kenedie is asked to call 911 or the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1214.

