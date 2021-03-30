Planned closure date of section of U.S. 33 revised

A section of U.S. 33 between Fort Wayne and Churubusco will close for 21 days for bridge work over the Eel River, south of Carroll Road, the Indiana Department of Transportation said last week.

The work was originally scheduled to begin on or after April 1, the transportation department said in a statement. The work is now scheduled to begin on or after April 5.

A detour will use Interstate 69, Indiana 3 and Indiana 205. Carroll Road will remain open.