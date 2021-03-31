Tippecanoe woman killed in Kosciusko crash

A Tippecanoe, Indiana, woman is dead after crashing into a pole Tuesday night in Kosciusko County, the county sheriff's department said today.

Amber L. Meyer, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 700 South shortly before 11 p.m., the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Crash investigators said Meyer’s car was going east on County Road 700 South when it left the road and hit the pole. The county coroner ruled she died from blunt-force trauma.