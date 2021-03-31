Limited additional Komets tickets on sale

A limited number of additional tickets will be available for purchase for this weekend’s Komets games Friday against Jacksonville and Saturday against Wheeling, the team announced today.

The tickets are available because Allen County stayed in yellow on the statewide county-by-county map at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/, the Komets said in a statement.

The tickets are on sale now at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office.

The Komets also announced that forward Jason Cotton has been recalled to Chicago of the AHL and goaltender Jake Theut has been waived.

Cotton, 26, played 17 games for the Komets. netting two goals and six assists. Thuet did not appear in a game for the Komets.