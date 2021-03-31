ACPL to continue to require masks

The Allen County Public Library said today it will continue to require library staff and patrons to continue to wear masks until at least April 30.

The decision to continue mask-wearing was made during the March 26 library board meeting, the library said in a statement. The mask requirement is for anyone 8 or older. All Allen County public libraries will continue to offer curbside delivery.

The board will revisit the mask requirement at its next meeting April 22, the statement said.