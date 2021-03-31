Wednesday, March 31, 2021 4:57 pm
Railroad crossing work to close road in New Haven
The Journal Gazette
The railroad crossing at Rose Avenue in New Haven will be closed from 6 a.m. Monday until 5 p.m. April 7, the community said today.
Norfolk Southern will be making repairs at the crossing, New Haven said in a statement. A detour will use Broadway Street, Lincoln Highway and Hartzell Road.
