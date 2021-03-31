Police release photos of vehicle involved in fatal shooting

The Fort Wayne Police Department released photos today of an SUV they believe was involved in Friday's fatal shooting.

John A. Peterson,19, was shot at the intersection of Reed Road and Vance Avenue, then drove about a mile to the 4600 block of Willard Drive where he died, police said.

The photos show a dark Chevy Tahoe with tinted windows and a person of interest in one of the photos.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the new P3Crime Stoppers app.

