Holcomb promises to veto bill

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb said emphatically Wednesday that he will veto a bill set to come to his desk soon that would allow the Indiana General Assembly to call itself into emergency session.

He said he has a duty to follow the Constitution, which gives the power of calling a special session to the governor.

“V. E. T. O.,” said Holcomb, noting he can't spell it out any clearer.

House and Senate leaders came to agreement on House Bill 1123 Wednesday morning and plan final votes in both the House and Senate chambers Thursday.

The measure would allow the Legislative Council to call lawmakers into session during an extended disaster emergency. Lawmakers were frustrated last year that they weren't part of the discussion and couldn't stop the emergency since they weren't in session.

Legal experts testified the bill is unconstitutional, but GOP legislative leadership contend the Constitution is silent.

“I believe I'm left with no other alternative,” Holcomb said. “I cannot skirt my duty and do something that I believe is unconstitutional.”

While he was clear on a veto, Holcomb didn't answer whether he would sue if the statute is enacted.

Legislative leaders have already prepared for a possible veto – finishing the bill early so that they have time to possibly override a veto. It takes only a simple majority of votes to override – the same as it takes the pass the bill.

Holcomb has seven days to act on a bill once it reaches his desk. Before that it has to be signed off by other legislative leaders – including Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who is technically president of the Senate.

If she delays signing, it could drag the process out.