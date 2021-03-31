Warsaw man charged with stalking, invasion of privacy

After a stand-off, a Warsaw man is in the Kosciusko County Jail and charged with stalking, invasion of privacy and intimidation and resisting law enforcement, the county sheriff's department said today.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Sunday, a law enforcement officer saw Scotty Van Hawk, 49, in a car on Indiana 15. Van Hawk was a suspect of multiple criminal investigations and had an active warrant out for his arrest, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

The officer followed Van Hawk to his home near the intersection of County Road 350 North and County Road 100 East, where an officer tried to make a traffic stop. Van Hawk ran from police onto his property, the statement said.

Several agencies were called to Van Hawk’s home, where law enforcement officers tried to get Van Hawk to surrender. A SWAT team was deployed into Van Hawk’s home after a special search warrant was obtained, and Van Hawk was taken into custody just after 3:30 p.m.