Indiana: 1,127 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death Wednesday

Health officials said today that 1,127 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 686,497 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 12,633 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, up one from the previous day, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, the statement said, 3,257,245 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,253,251 Tuesday. A total of 8,903,743 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Beginning today, Hoosiers 16 years old and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the state health department said.

It said a total of 2,793,014 doses have been administered in Indiana, including 1,659,058 first doses and 1,133,956 fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Teachers, healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders are also eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.