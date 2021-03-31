City reveals new fitness park

Residents of all ages and abilities will be able to enjoy a new shaded fitness park in the heart of the Summit City.

In a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, the new park located at the downtown Community Center, 233 W. Main St., city leaders acknowledged the importance of an accessible park designed to help residents improve their physical fitness. The park is part of a nationwide project sponsored by the AARP and FitLot, a fitness equipment manufacturer.

“We are so appreciative of AARP selecting Fort Wayne, and specifically the Community Center, to represent their goal of encouraging healthy and effective exercise,” said Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “While this park will certainly be an asset for our community's older citizens, we think everyone can benefit from having this equipment in a readily accessible area in downtown Fort Wayne. We hope everyone has a chance to check out the park and even take an exercise class or two here.”

The parks department is encouraging residents to visit the park, test the equipment and participate in circuit sessions offered by FitLot coaches. Drop-in and pre-registered classes will be available.

Anyone interested in a position as a FitLot-certified coach should call Mary Wagner-Stockman at 260-427-6460.

