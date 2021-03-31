Purdue University Fort Wayne going ahead with graduation ceremony

Just weeks after announcing it wouldn't hold a traditional commencement ceremony this spring, Purdue University Fort Wayne reversed course, announcing today graduates will be honored at Memorial Coliseum in June.

"The rapid expansion and success of the state's vaccination program over the past few weeks, combined with the enthusiasm of our Student Government Association to revisit the possibility of moving our commencement ceremony back to Memorial Coliseum, allowed us to pursue options that simply didn't seem possible or even prudent at the beginning of March," Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer, said in a statement. "We are pleased to be in a position to again offer our graduating students many of the special moments and memories of a more traditional, in-person experience."

The in-person ceremony will include both Purdue Fort Wayne and Indiana University Fort Wayne students from the Class of 2021, as well as 2020 graduates, who missed out on a formal commencement ceremony as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a news release.

The June 18 event will also be livestreamed.

