Leak fixes close Spring Street

City Utilities said Tuesday that repairs will continue today on a water main leak on Spring Street near Tyler Avenue.

Once the pipe repair is complete, a contractor will fill the hole and restore the sidewalk, curb and traffic lanes in a large section of the incline of the Spring Street bridge.

Road restoration will continue into next week, and Spring will be closed between Tyler Avenue and Leesburg Road with hopes to finish work by Tuesday. A detour using Hillegas Road, West State Boulevard and Tyler Avenue remains in effect.

Bass Road and Spring Street, between Tyler and Hillegas Road, is open to local traffic only, city officials said.