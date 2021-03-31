UPDATE: Amber Alert issued for missing Lawrence boy canceled

*UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled. Additional information about the case has not yet been released.*

The Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing Lawrence 10-year-old.

Jeremiah Jordan is 5-feet, 1-inch tall, has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe Jeremiah may be in extreme danger, a statement from the Indiana State Police department said.

Jeremiah was last seen wearing a black coat, a green shirt with the number eight on the front and blue jeans. He was last seen at 7:30 a.m. in Lawrence.

Indiana State Police believe Jeremiah is with a white female, 5-feet, 5-inches tall, wearing a black coat, a light-colored hooded sweat jacket and black pants. The suspect is driving a dark green 2005 Honda Pilot, with a missing rear hubcap on the passenger side, tinted back windows and an Indiana license plate of L803234.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Lawrence Police department at 317-545-4517.