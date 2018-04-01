2 Truths and a Prank trivia game

Happy April Fools' Day! To celebrate this silliest of days, let's have a little fun with a game of 2 Truths and a Prank.

There are three possible facts listed with each topic. As you've probably figured out from the title of the game, two are true and one is an April Fools' Day prank. Pick which ones you think are the pranks, then check the answers to see how you did.

1. As the weather warms and flowers bloom, more people will be taking advantage of local parks. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation includes 87 parks. Among them:

A. Orff Park at Main Street and Rockhill Avenue is the smallest

B. Headwaters Park on South Clinton Street is the largest

C. Old Fort Park next to Fire Station No. 1 on Main Street is the oldest

2. Elements of the Fort Wayne city flag include a blue background, three white stripes forming a sideways Y and four red icons. The icons include:

A. A rearing horse

B. A fleur-de-lis

C. A Native American head

3. Architect A.M. Strauss designed local buildings, including Clyde Theatre, Memorial Coliseum and Lincoln Tower. Strauss also:

A. Designed what is now Embassy Theatre

B. Was born in Kendallville in 1895

C. Used initials instead of his first and middle names, Arthur Melvin

4. On a list of National Weather Service climate data for Easter going back to 1975, that year's holiday was the coldest with a high of 31 on March 30. Among other Easters on the list:

A. The hottest had a high of 83 degrees April 18, 1976

B. The record low was 14 on April 1, 2018

C. There was 1.5 inches of snow April 3, 1994

5. The first shovel of dirt was dug for Memorial Coliseum on Jan. 27, 1950. When it was dedicated Sept. 28, 1952, it included a portable basketball floor with 214 sections, bronze plaques with the names of more than 640 Fort Wayne and Allen County men who died in World War I and World War II, and:

A. A scoreboard sponsored by Wolf & Dessauer

B. Seating capacity of 12,000 for Zollner Pistons basketball games

C. Eight restrooms for women and 10 for men

6. Celebrities born in Fort Wayne include Shelley Long, Carole Lombard, Drake Hogestyn, Julia Barr and:

A. Heather Headley

B. Dick York

C. Jenna Fischer

7. Murals in downtown Fort Wayne include works created by:

A. Germany-based 1010

B. Canada-born Oxford Comma

C. Belaurs natives KEY DETAIL

8. The Tin Caps' season is scheduled to start May 4 at Parkview Field. Fort Wayne's sports history includes a number of professional baseball teams, including:

A. The Daisies

B. The Wizards

C. The Maumees

9. Among inventions that came out of Fort Wayne are:

A. The self-contained refrigerator

B. The automobile gas pump

C. The cellphone

10. Study this math problem: 1,840 + 1,976 = 3x. Does your head hurt yet? April Fools – you don't have to solve it! (But if you got 1,272 for X, congrats on being right.) In the equation:

A. X is the constant.

B. 3 is the coefficient.

C. 1840 and 1976 are the years the city of Fort Wayne was incorporated and the Old Fort replica was dedicated, respectively.

Pranks: 1, B; 2, A; 3, C; 4, B; 5, B; 6, A; 7, B; 8, C; 9, C; 10, A