Column: Report sends crops on wild elevator ride

Farmers were loving the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday for reporting an unexpected drop in acreage to be planted with corn and soybeans.

The shockingly low planting estimates could result in a severe shortage of both crops if any weather problems develop, such as if it’s either too cold or wet during planting, or too hot and dry during mid-summer, or too cold or wet at harvest time.

Corn exploded 25 cents per bushel, and soybeans shot up 70 cents immediately after the report and remained “limit up” by day’s end. Our planting weather looks fine for now, but some meteorologists predict the Corn Belt could experience dry conditions like the southeast.

The quick recovery in American road travel has created a demand for corn-based ethanol, serving as a bullish factor on the demand side. Wheat acreage was closer to expectation, so that crop was weaker in comparison.

Markets fell Thursday and closed earlier than usual because of Good Friday. Corn for May delivery traded at $5.60 per bushel, while December corn traded at $4.83.

Brazil, soybeans, Bolsonaro

On Tuesday, the chiefs of Brazil’s army, navy, and air force suddenly resigned because of a sharp decline in public support that, this time, is because of President Jair Bolsonaro’s inability to control COVID-19.

Hundreds of Brazilians are dying every hour. Bolsonaro’s image suffered last year from his treatment of indigenous people and the massive deforestation associated with creating more land for agriculture. In an unlikely alliance, many U.S. farmers, environmentalists, and corporations are unified in hoping he fails in both his deforestation and military aggression.

In 2018, Brazil knocked the U.S. out of first place as the world’s top soybean exporter. Brazil is now China’s No. 1 soybean supplier -- meaningful because China imports more soybeans than anyone, using it to make high-protein feed for hogs and poultry. With Brazil now a major soybeans player, President Bolsonaro’s success or failure could affect American soybean farmers’ lives.

May soybeans traded at $14.36 a bushel while soybeans for November delivery traded at $12.56, up 50 cents compared to last week.

Walt Breitinger is a commodity futures broker in Valparaiso. He can be reached at (800) 411-3888 or www.paragoninvestments.com. This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell any market.