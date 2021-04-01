Thursday, April 01, 2021 4:12 pm
Railroad crossing repair to close section of Indiana 37
The Journal Gazette
A section of Indiana 37 will be closed from Wednesday to April 10 for railroad crossing repair, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
Norfolk Southern is doing the repair just north of the Interstate 469 and Indiana 37 interchange, INDOT said in a statement.
A detour will be using Indiana 101, Indiana 8, Interstate 69 and Interstate 469, the statement said.
