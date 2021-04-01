Grab 'n Go meal distribution continues

Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana will be continuing its Grab n’ Go meal distributions, which began in response to the nutritional needs of the communities' older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reservations will be required on Mondays by 4 p.m. for pickup that week, the agency said today. Residents eligible for the program must be 60 and older and be able to pick up meals.

For reservations, call Sharri at 260-745-1200, ext. 234, or JC at 260-745-1200, ext. 280. Space is limited and reservations are made in the order they are received.