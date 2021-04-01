Thursday, April 01, 2021 12:51 pm
Health commissioner: 'Better than we were, but not completely done'
The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne and Allen County officials asked residents today to continue wearing masks, washing their hands, social distancing and getting vaccinated.
Officials called a news conference to talk about where the county is headed in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
"Better than we were, but not completely done," Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said.
Sutter said he won't institute a mask mandate when the state's mask mandate is lifted Tuesday. But he would consider doing so if the county sees a huge increase in COVID-19 cases.
