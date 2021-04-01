Indiana: 1,240 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths Thursday

Health officials said today that 1,240 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and nine additional deaths have been reported.

The Indiana Department of Health said a total of 2,857,486 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Indiana, including 1,695,022 first doses and 1,162,464 fully vaccinated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A total of 12,642 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The update brings to 687,713 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the statement said.

To date, it said, 3,262,518 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 3,257,245 Wednesday. A total of 8,938,557 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020. For testing locations around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine. To make an appointment, go to https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Hoosiers must show proof that they live in Indiana and meet eligibility requirements.