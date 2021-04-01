City extends pilot E-scooter and bike program

E-scooters and pedal-bikes will continue to be seen downtown, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The pilot scooter and bike program, which was initially offered for 16 months, has become so popular that city staff and stakeholders have decided to extend the pilot program for another year, the city said in a statement.

In 2020, the alternate mode of transportation made Fort Wayne one of the hottest markets for Veo, the Chicago-based company that makes them, the statement said.

No tax dollars support the program, and Veo is responsible for all equipment and liability, the city said.