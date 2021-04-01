Thursday, April 01, 2021 11:40 am
1-week lane restrictions for section of South Anthony Boulevard
The Journal Gazette
South Anthony Boulevard between Creighton Avenue and McKee Street will have intermittent lane restrictions from today through Wednesday while crews install communication lines, the city of Fort Wayne said.
For questions or to report problems, call the city's right of way department at 427-6155.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story