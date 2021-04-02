Development agreement OK'd for distribution center

An economic development agreement is now in place for a massive project on U.S. 30 in Fort Wayne, but residents will have to wait a bit longer to officially learn the name of the 634,000-square-foot distribution center's tenant.

The economic development agreement was approved in a 4-1 vote Friday, during a special meeting of the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission.

Friday's vote was the final link in a chain of approvals including creation of a new tax increment financing district and establishment of a property tax abatement. The Fort Wayne City Council approved those requests last month.

A tax increment financing district captures property tax revenue generated within an established geographic area. Those taxes can then be applied to improvements within the district itself.

The economic development agreement approved Friday states the 150-acre site will be sold to developer Ambrose Property Group for $2.3 million and stipulates that the developer will cover the cost of building construction and related public infrastructure improvements upfront, Redevelopment Manager Joe Giant told the commission. The city will reimburse the developer for up to $3.5 million of the public infrastructure cost, he said.

Some of the public infrastructure work that will be included as part of the project include improvements to Flaugh and Washington Center roads, as well as construction of water mains near the site.

The site's eventual tenant could be revealed within 30 days at the earliest, said Scott Sanders, vice president of development for Ambrose Property Group.

Of the $3.5 million in reimbursements, $2 million will be paid in a lump sum; the rest will come from revenue generated by the tax increment financing district that encompasses the development.

Construction on the development is expected to begin this year, with a completion goal at the end of 2022.