    Friday, April 02, 2021 9:52 am

    County road closures

    The Journal Gazette

    The following roads will be closed Tuesday while crews repair railroad crossings, according to the Allen County Highway Department.

    -- Parent Road at RR tracks between Landin and Schwartz roads

    -- Ricker Road at RR tracks between Indiana 37 and Notestine Road

    -- Antwerp Road at RR tracks between Page and Roth roads

    -- Grabill Road/State Street at RR tracks between Main Street and Sawmill Road

    Crews should finish work 5 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call 260-449-7369.

