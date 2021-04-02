Friday, April 02, 2021 9:52 am
County road closures
The Journal Gazette
The following roads will be closed Tuesday while crews repair railroad crossings, according to the Allen County Highway Department.
-- Parent Road at RR tracks between Landin and Schwartz roads
-- Ricker Road at RR tracks between Indiana 37 and Notestine Road
-- Antwerp Road at RR tracks between Page and Roth roads
-- Grabill Road/State Street at RR tracks between Main Street and Sawmill Road
Crews should finish work 5 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call 260-449-7369.
