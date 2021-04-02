County road closures

The following roads will be closed Tuesday while crews repair railroad crossings, according to the Allen County Highway Department.

-- Parent Road at RR tracks between Landin and Schwartz roads

-- Ricker Road at RR tracks between Indiana 37 and Notestine Road

-- Antwerp Road at RR tracks between Page and Roth roads

-- Grabill Road/State Street at RR tracks between Main Street and Sawmill Road

Crews should finish work 5 p.m. Thursday. For more information, call 260-449-7369.