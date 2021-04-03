Indiana: 1,159 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Saturday

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 1,159 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 689,965 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,667 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day, the state health department said in a statement. It said another 407 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,272,565 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,267,629 Friday. A total of 9,008,225 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, a total of 2,973,749 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,750,664 first doses and 1,223,085 people who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents people who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.