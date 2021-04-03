Ohio woman killed in crash

State police in Van Wert, Ohio, are investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed a 76-year-old Grover Hill woman Friday afternoon in Paulding County.

Officers said Karenann Winters was driving west on Township Road 48 when a southbound Dodge Dakota pickup struck her Chevrolet Malibu about 1:18 p.m. at the U.S. 127 intersection.

Winters later died at an area hospital, police said.

The pickup driver, Van Wert resident John A. Vibbert, 21, was treated at the scene but police did not provide his condition.

He had two passengers in his vehicle who did not suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.