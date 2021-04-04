Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, April 4, 2021:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 952 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 690,910 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 12,667 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 407 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

A total of 3,277,052 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,272,565 on Saturday. A total of 9,029,487 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.

As of today, a total of 3,007,980 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,766,467 first doses and 1,241,513 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.