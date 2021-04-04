1 dead, 3 injured in crash

One person is dead and three others have non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on the city's southeast side early today, Fort Wayne police said.

Around 1:25 a.m., police responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lafayette and Clinton streets at McKinnie Avenue, with one of the victims trapped, the department said in a statement.

When officers arrived, they found four victims inside a pickup truck that had struck a pole, the statement said; there was no one inside the car.

Witnesses told police that the truck was traveling north on Lafayette Street when a car was turning east onto McKinnie Avenue from Clinton Street. Witnesses saw two people inside the car run from the crash before police arrived, the statement said.

Three of the victims inside the truck, a female and two males, were taken to a local hospital, the statement said. The fourth victim, a female, was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the person who died will be released by the Allen County coroner's office.

Investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause of the crash, and the northbound lane of Lafayette at Clinton streets was closed until the investigation was completed.