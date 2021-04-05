Monday, April 05, 2021 6:16 pm
Dead fish found near Bluffton
The Journal Gazette
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Department of Natural Resources late Monday afternoon said they responded to a report of dead fish in 6 Mile Ditch near Bluffton.
The two state agencies asked the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.
No other details were available Monday evening.
