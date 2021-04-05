The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, April 05, 2021 6:16 pm

    Dead fish found near Bluffton

    The Journal Gazette

    The Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the Department of Natural Resources late Monday afternoon said they responded to a report of dead fish in 6 Mile Ditch near Bluffton.

    The two state agencies asked the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

    No other details were available Monday evening.

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story