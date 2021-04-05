Local man gets 30 years in drug trafficking case

A Fort Wayne man has received a 30-year prison sentence for helping lead a drug trafficking organization in northeast Indiana, the Justice Department announced Monday.

Dewayne Lewis, 46, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Theresa L. Springmann after being found guilty in a bench trial for possessing more than 5 kilograms of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Lewis was sentenced to 30 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

This case was prosecuted in the Fort Wayne Division of the Northern District of Indiana, and the defendant was sentenced in Hammond.

Lewis was found guilty of distributing large quantities of cocaine and marijuana for the illegal drug ring in the region. The supplier was a Mexican drug cartel, according to court documents.

The organization used tractor trailers to transport hundreds of kilograms of cocaine and marijuana from the border area in McAllen, Texas, and unloaded the shipments in an Angola warehouse, officials said. Lewis and others then distributed the drugs to a network of dealers in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, according to court documents.

Law enforcement officials conducted a series of drug raids in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio and southern Texas in January 2015. Officials said Lewis helped the ring leader escape to Mexico before taking over the role of collecting substantial drug proceeds and coordinating distribution. The leader was arrested in March 2015, and he and others were prosecuted in separate cases.

On Feb. 1, 2015, Lewis obtained about 20 kilograms of cocaine and more than $1 million in cash from a hidden area in a stash location in Butler, according to court documents. Lewis continued collecting money from the organization's customers, officials said.

Two days later, law enforcement officers served a search warrant on Lewis in a Greenwood motel room, where they found him with about 20 kilograms of cocaine and more than $2 million in cash. Lewis confessed to his involvement in the drug distribution operation, officials said.

The case was investigated by multiple law enforcement organizations, including the FBI; the FBI Fort Wayne Safe Streets Task Force; the Indiana State Police; the Allen County Sheriff's Department; the Fort Wayne Police Department; the IMAGE Drug Task Force; the Auburn Police Department; the Kendallville Police Department; the United States Marshals Service; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

