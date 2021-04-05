Parkview, Lutheran to continue requiring face masks

Parkview Health and Lutheran Health Network will continue to require face masks in their facilities, including hospitals and clinics, officials announced today.

Gov. Eric Holcomb last week announced Indiana's mask mandate would expire Tuesday, leaving it up to business owners to decide whether to require staff and customers to wear them.

Lutheran officials said they will continue to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19, which include wearing a mask, even for those who have been fully vaccinated.

"LHN urges all to continue wearing masks and adhering to the recommended safety measures including masking, social distancing, practicing hand hygiene and receiving the vaccination," officials said in a news release.

Parkview issued a similar news release today, adding that the health care provider "still strongly encourages the use of masks in public settings. Until more individuals are vaccinated, masks are one of the best tools we have to reduce the spread of COVID-19."