NACS teachers supporting mask-wearing, COVID-19 protocols

As parents lobby the Northwest Allen County Schools board to relax masking rules, teachers are speaking up in support of mask-wearing and other novel coronavirus precautions.

Such protocols make in-person instruction possible during the pandemic, the Northwest Allen County Education Association said in a statement.

"To safely achieve the 'in-person' structure, precautionary measures such as the wearing of masks and social distancing must be implemented and respected," the union said. "These precautionary measures allow educators to effectively support the academic success and emotional health of the thousands of NACS students and families in our community."

Dozens of people, mostly unmasked, attended the March 29 board meeting calling for an end to masks in school, despite Gov. Eric Holcomb mandating masks in K-12 schools through the end of the academic year.

The school board approved an idea by President Kent Somers to hold a work session this month reviewing the district's coronavirus policies.

asloboda@jg.net