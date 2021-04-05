Indiana joins observance of Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Indiana is taking part in the national observance of Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Now in its 11th year, the April observance is dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers and consequences of distracted driving, along with reminding motorists about the importance of paying attention to the road, a Monday news release said.

“There’s only one task we should be focused on when behind the wheel and that’s safe driving -- everything else can wait,” said Gov. Eric J. Holcomb, who issued a proclamation in recognition of the observance. “By making a commitment to always pay attention to the road, we all work together to save lives.”

Distracted driving is considered any activity that diverts attention away from the task of driving, and includes everything from adjusting the stereo to grooming to eating and drinking. Although all forms are considered dangerous, as they increase the risk of crashing, texting continues to be the most pervasive, the release said.

On average, people that text and drive take their attention away from the road for five seconds. At 55 mph, that’s the equivalent of driving the full length of a football field blindfolded.

To help curb distracted driving, Indiana last year became the 22nd state to pass a hands-free device driving law, which prohibits motorists from holding a mobile device, except in emergencies, while their vehicles are moving. Anyone caught violating the law could face a Class C infraction with fines up to $500.

Since the law went into effect last July, more than 2,918 citations and 7,352 warnings have been issued statewide as of March 31, according to the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

“We’re making progress, but we still have a long way to go,” said a statement from Devon McDonald, executive director, of the criminal justice institute.