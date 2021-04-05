Monday, April 05, 2021 2:38 pm
Indiana 427 section to close during drainage-pipe work
The Journal Gazette
Indiana 427 is closing beginning April 12 for about two weeks, weather permitting, between Waterloo and Hamilton while crews replace drainage pipes, the state Department of Transportation said today.
A detour uses Indiana 1 and U.S. 6, INDOT said in a statement.
Drivers are reminded to slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones, the statement said.
