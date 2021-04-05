Monday, April 05, 2021 1:33 pm
Update on Ferguson
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Komets goaltender Dylan Ferguson, who was injured in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Wheeling, is unlikely to play Wednesday when the teams meet again in West Virginia.
Ferguson was elbowed in the head by Joshua Winquist, who received a major penalty, a game misconduct and a two-game suspension.
Ferguson has experienced neck pain and a concussion hasn't been ruled out. He could return this weekend, but the Komets have Louis-Philip Guindon and Jeremy Helvig on hand and don't want to rush Ferguson, a prospect of the Vegas Golden Knights.
jcohn@jg.net
Sign up for our Komets newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story