Update on Ferguson

Komets goaltender Dylan Ferguson, who was injured in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Wheeling, is unlikely to play Wednesday when the teams meet again in West Virginia.

Ferguson was elbowed in the head by Joshua Winquist, who received a major penalty, a game misconduct and a two-game suspension.

Ferguson has experienced neck pain and a concussion hasn't been ruled out. He could return this weekend, but the Komets have Louis-Philip Guindon and Jeremy Helvig on hand and don't want to rush Ferguson, a prospect of the Vegas Golden Knights.

