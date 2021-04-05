The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, April 05, 2021

    Update on Ferguson

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Komets goaltender Dylan Ferguson, who was injured in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Wheeling, is unlikely to play Wednesday when the teams meet again in West Virginia.

    Ferguson was elbowed in the head by Joshua Winquist, who received a major penalty, a game misconduct and a two-game suspension.

    Ferguson has experienced neck pain and a concussion hasn't been ruled out. He could return this weekend, but the Komets have Louis-Philip Guindon and Jeremy Helvig on hand and don't want to rush Ferguson, a prospect of the Vegas Golden Knights. 

